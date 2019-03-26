Investigation into former Lewiston mayor finds no wrongdoing, police say

The Lewiston Police Department and the Maine Attorney General's Office have closed their investigation into former Mayor Shane Bouchard.

Police said the investigation found no credible evidence of criminal wrongdoing or violations of election laws.

Police did not say specifically what they were investigating.

Bouchard resigned as mayor earlier this month after Heather Berube Everly made allegations against Bouchard during a Lewiston City Council meeting.

Berube Everly said she was the source of emails used against Bouchard's Democratic opponent in the 2017 election for mayor. She said she was having an affair with Bouchard at the time.

Bouchard, however, denied having an affair with Berube Everly. He admitted to making racist jokes in the past, but said other than that, he has done nothing wrong.

City Council President Kristen Cloutier replaced Bouchard as mayor.