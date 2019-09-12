Investigation continues into Castle Hill double homicide

The investigation continues into a double homicide in Castle Hill.

It's been almost a month since police were called to State Road where they found 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis shot to death in a pick-up.

A black Suzuki ATV that had been painted over its original yellow color was found at the scene.

No one has been arrested and few details have been released.

"State police and the law enforcement partners that have been working with us, sheriffs, the local police departments in the area, the crime laboratory in Augusta, have been vigorously investigating this and that continues," said Steve McCausland.

The Maine State Police are still asking the public to contact them at 532-5400 if anyone has any information.

Information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the homicides will be eligible for a $2,000 reward through Aroostook Crime Stoppers.