Interviews for asylum seekers put on hold

The closest federal asylum office to Maine announcing it is stopping asylum interviews until further notice.

Workers from the Boston and Newark asylum offices are being sent to the southern border to help with the influx there.

The decision to shift some workers and hit pause on credible fear interviews likely won't have a big impact on asylum-seekers here in Maine.

That's because many had interviews when they first crossed into the

U.S. and are now in the immigration court system, which is a different process altogether.

A Portland immigration lawyer says the move will put strain on asylum seekers elsewhere and on the entire system.

“That's gotta have a significant impact psychologically and so on for an applicant to just not know whether they're able to stay in the United States”

Asylum interviews and cases already under consideration will move forward as planned.