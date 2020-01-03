Internet problems cause online banking problems for several Maine credit unions

The Maine Credit Union League said Friday that credit unions in the state are having connectivity problems that are affecting online banking.

Officials said the disruption started Thursday and the credit unions' internet service provider, Synergent, began working to fix the problems.

Service was restored late Thursday afternoon but the problem reoccurred Friday at about 8:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Maine Credit Union League said members can use debit cards to access funds.

The spokesperson did not know how many credit unions were being affected by the disruption.