International consulting company releases final report on Bangor public bus system

For the past nine months, an international consulting company has looked into ways Bangor’s public bus system could improve.

It was a packed house at a Bangor City Council meeting for the results of Stantec's report on the Community Connector.

The company suggests the city should look for ways to make routes faster and more direct.

They also think adding technology upgrades and better equipment on the buses will increase ridership.

We're told to make all the suggestions in the report would cost around $14 million.

Sasha Pejcic is with Stantec. He said, "We're doing our important job which is getting people from A to B. Is it the most efficient and effective system? No. That's why we did the report was to find where there is some low hanging fruit and where we clean up things and where we can serve the community a lot better.”

The Community Connector serves Old Town, Orono, Veazie, Hampden and Bangor.

To see the full report head to http://www.bangormaine.gov/newsite.