International Nurses Day forces us to show appreciation differently this year

Today is International Nurses Day. We're also in National Hospital Week.

Both are reminders of the hard work hospital staff put in to keep us safe.

"Hospital week for us is always a big deal. We don't have many times where we think about the whole team. It always includes Nurses Day because it always includes the 12th of May, which is Florence Nightingale's birthday," said Ali Worster, the Vice President of Human Relations with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Plans to celebrate this year have changed because of COVID-19.

But the appreciation for nurses and hospital staff remains the same.

"This year we're hopeful we can give them the appropriate thank you for what they're doing. And our thank you is going to spread out throughout the summer because we can't get together, we can't have group settings. We would typically have a big meal for everybody but these are things we can't do right now," said Worster.

"I would like people to know that the nurses here have absolutely put the patient first. I have seen them make choices in their life to focus on the patient and keep our community safe. I have seen them put in long hours, I have seen them take on roles that they don't usually do, and they work hard everyday," said Worster.