The International Dance Festival takes place at the University of Maine in Orono, Saturday.

It's a celebration of diversity and culture.

The performances will take place at the Collins Center for the Arts at 2 in the afternoon and 7, Saturday night.

Organizers say this year is the largest lineup of performers they have had since the event was first held in 2005.

Everyone's invited. Admission is free.

Doors will open an hour before each show.