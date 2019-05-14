Interfaith opioid healing service and information session being held

In an effort to raise awareness and end the stigma about the opioid crisis, communities, faith, and civic leaders and are coming together.

They are gathering for the second annual interfaith opioid healing service.

It will be held at Saint John Catholic Church in Bangor on Thursday.

The information session will start at 5 and the healing service will begin at 6.

People of all faiths are encouraged to attend.

"We saw the tragic number of fatalities associated with drug overdose. We could not sit idle, we could not just talk about it. We wanted to step out and be there in the community to address this issue.

A member of Bangor Public Health will be there to provide Narcan administration training sessions.