Interactive online workshop to help teens with anxiety

Finding healthy ways to help kids deal with anxiety is particularly important during these stressful times.

Members of the Maine 4-H Healthy Living team are rolling out a free online workshop called “#EmpoweringMEandYou – Stress Less" that focuses on stress management.

Created by teenagers for teenagers, the live- interactive workshop was developed last year, and is being offered for teens for the first time on April16th, from 6 to 7 p.m.

“The point is to help kids learn how to cope with stress, learn what the effects of stress are, and come up with some good coping strategies for themselves,” said Sara Conant, of the UMaine Co-op Extension 4-H Youth Development Program. “As well as how to talk to other teens about their stress, and how that might be affecting them.”

If you can’t make it to the live version of the workshop, it will be available to download.

For more information, visit https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/