Interactive event brought students and law-enforcement together in Brewer

What do police go through every day and how do their actions appear to young people?

That was the focus of an interactive law enforcement learning experience at Brewer High School Thursday.

"You've heard the expression walk a mile in someone shoes. That's really what I'm looking for."

About 50 brewer high school students got to learn what it's like to walk in the shoes of local and federal law enforcement during an interactive program called TRUST.

Dan Perry/Assistant US Attorney

"Which is teaching respect and understanding simulation training, which is a role playing exercise."

Breanna Severance/Senior

"We are doing a bunch of simulations."

This is the second time TRUST has taken place at a school in Maine.

Jason MoffittBrewer Public safety director.

"This is a really really new program. When the US attorney's office called to ask for participation I jumped at the chance."

A chance for students to talk with state and federal law enforcement in different roles from police patrol to FBI directly rather than just what they see on TV and the internet and for law enforcement to learn from the students.

Jason

"We can learn about their views, how they view the world, how they view the police and we can use that to refine our programs and our outreach programs."

Marianne Lynch/District Attorney

"Our office was very excited to participate in it. As you know, we work very closely with law enforcement and being able to promote, sort of pull back the curtain so students can be aware of what officers do."

Dan Perry/Assistant US Attorney

"It makes us be able to do the job we need to do and make the decisions we need to make on a day to day basis much more informed."

Ethan Michaud/Sophomore

"I like this. I like this a lot. I like how they're given us real world scenarios."

Breanna

"I want to learn more about this and that's why I was like signed me up. I'm ready."

A lesson in learning what to do in certain situations students might find themselves in like a traffic stop or worse.

Jason

"It may be potential break-in in progress, a suspicious call, things like that. So just have your hands out in the open, don't make any sudden moves, and just be cooperative. We're all humans."

Dan

"Everyone who has put these on and participated in these have been in overwhelming support of them so I think we're going to be doing these more and more as we go forward."