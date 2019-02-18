Interactive event aims to help parents recognize red flags from their teenagers

An interactive event for parents is being held in Augusta this week that organizers say will help them recognize any red flags with their teenagers.

"We've set up a teenager's bedroom that is just littered with a number of items that could indicate alcohol, drug, tobacco, self-harm, or other risky behaviors," said Danielle Denis, Community Health Educator with Somerset Public Health.

"Hidden In Plain Sight" is an interactive experience for parents and caregivers put on by Somerset Public Health and other Central Maine substance use prevention coalitions.

It shows parents some of the ways their teens might be hiding things from them.

"I think it's important for parents to be able to understand because sometimes as kids, we don't understand the full effect of the things that we're deciding to do," said volunteer McKenna Rogers.

Many items in the room are common things you'd find in any teenagers room, like deodorant or soda cans, but organizers say they may be used to hide drugs.

"We just want parents to be aware that some of these things that look really benign might not be as benign as they look," said Denis.

Organizers say it's important for parents to realize what their kids might be doing and get involved.

"We want all of our kids to be the best that they can be," said Denis. "We want them to grow up to be their best selves. It's never too early to start having conversations, and it's never too late to start either."

The event is being held at the Augusta Civic Center.

It runs through Thursday.