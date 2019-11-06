InterMed says unauthorized person gained access to private patient data

An unauthorized person accessed the email accounts of several InterMed employees, which contained private patient information, the medical group said.

Leaders at InterMed said the person gained access between Sept. 4 and Sept. 6.

"The investigation could not determine what specific messages or attachments were viewed -- if any -- but did determine that three additional email accounts were likely subject to unauthorized access," the medical group said in a message posted on its website.

At least four employee accounts were likely compromised, they said.

The emails contained some information of approximately 30,000 patients, they said. InterMed's medical records system was not affected, but names, birthdays, insurance information and Social Security numbers were available to be accessed.

InterMed has hired a forensics team to conduct an investigation.

"We deeply regret any concern this may cause," the statement said. "The health and safety of our patients — including the safety of patient data — is our top priority. To help prevent something like this from happening again, we are enhancing our adherence to email best practices."

Officials said they were working to identify the patients involved and were mailing letters this week.