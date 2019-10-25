Instrument Petting Zoo one of many activities for kids in downtown Bangor Saturday

Local businesses in downtown Bangor are gearing up for the annual trick-or-treating for the kids Saturday.

Bangor Symphony Orchestra and Bangor Arts Exchange are holding a special instrument petting zoo for the kids from 2 to 4.

Kids are able to pick up and try out instruments while enjoying some candy.

The hope is to expose more kids at a young age to different kinds of instruments.

"I think there is so many opportunities later on for children to pick up an instrument in school but the earlier the better. We have a youth orchestra program that we love to have kids participate in as well so for us this is about developing future musicians, and future audiences and just showing the community that anyone can pick up an instrument and have a lot of fun with it."

Bangor Symphony Orchestra will also be hosting a free concert for kids and their families at 4 PM tomorrow.

