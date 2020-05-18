Instagrads: student creates virtual space to share senior photos

It’s a tradition at Camden Hills Regional High School to decorate the front office windows with photos of graduating seniors and some info on their future plans.

With the school building closed since mid-march one of this year’s graduates took it upon herself to make sure the tradition continued

Sophie Ernst created an instagram page where her classmates could submit their senior photo and what future plans they have.

So far 93 of her classmates have sent in their photo

​Sophie says she took extra time to make each one special.

“Based on their senior photo like the colors going on in that or the school they were going to…the school colors…I tried to make it more personalized.”

Sophie says Camden Hills does plan to put senior photos up around the school track for people to see.