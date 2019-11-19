Inspection report lists problems that Blue Hill Hospital needed to fix

Blue Hill Hospital failed to safeguard medical records and left some in locations where cleaning staff could access them.

That's according to an inspection report.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says the hospital was “not in substantial compliance” with several requirements.

The hospital says it has fixed all the problems identified by the inspection.

A water supply not sufficient to feed the hospital's sprinkler system is one discrepancy noted in the inspection report.

Also, the cafeteria dishwasher was not running at temperatures high enough to sanitize dishes properly, creating the potential for food borne illnesses.

Hospital administrators released this statement:

"It is very common for state surveyors to identify opportunities for improvement. Northern Light Blue Hill Hospital addressed all items identified and successfully satisfied the conditions of participation within the timeframe allotted. We are proud of the outstanding accolades we continue to receive from national organizations with regard to quality and safety."