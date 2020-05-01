Inside one Bangor salon as they reopen under state order

It's a big day for many businesses as they begin to reopen.

But, opening their doors after being closed for the last month and a half hasn't been easy.

Especially for hair salons.

We spoke to the owner of Headlines in Bangor who's been in the business for more than four decades about what this process has been like.

Jean Schinck, said, "We are really a little bit nervous about today [Friday.] First day."

The first day after being closed for a month and a half and Jean Schinck and his team are like so many in the cosmetology industry eager to open, but apprehensive about what opening now really looks like.

Schinck said, "This a new era. A new way of living."

Governor Mills announced salons fall under the stage one businesses permitted to reopen on May 1st, leaving just a few days to prepare and under guidelines many have expressed aren't clear enough and difficult to fully comply with.

"We have a lot of new rules and regulations that we have to adhere but I think we're ready," Schinck explained.

After being in business for 45 years, this small business owner started preparing to reopen as they were closing their doors.

"I kind of second-thought this in the beginning. I had a cleaning crew come in and deep clean, disinfected, spray things down, laundered, so we were ready and then when the governor said we could open it was making sure we have masks, shields, whatever all the other little things that came out that we had to make sure we had,"Schinck added.

Amy Booker, a cosmetologist, said, "Jean had things, disinfectants, and extra gloves and extra masks and we just came together like a team and said, 'we've got to do what we got to do to keep our customers and ourselves safe.'"

Including rearranging the salon to have chairs spaced out, products kept in draws, and clients calling or texting when they get there to see if they can come in. And, of course, lots of sanitizing, something anyone in the industry will tell you is part of the job.

Booker, explained, "As I'm going, I'm sanitizing all my tools to keep things clean. So, it's going to be a huge transition but I think your clients will be fine with it. They see what we are doing to keep them safe and I think they're going to appreciate it."

He understands how opening right away may not be possible for others in the industry. Schinck explained, "I feel bad for those who feel that they can't. There are a lot of things to think of."

Enough to make him consider closing.

"I'll say it, after a number of years I've been here, I seriously thought about retiring. Because, coming back, it was just so much to think of, so much to do. But, I can't. I love the industry," Schinck added.

Heidi Fitzpatrick is one of the first clients back.

Fitzpatrick, said, "They've been waiting 6 to 8 weeks to get in so they don't care what they have to do. They really don't. I think they'll come in prepared for anything just to get their haircut." Fitzpatrick added, "It was well worth the wait...These ladies and gentlemen go above and beyond to make us feel wonderful not only on the outside but on the inside too."

"I was awake at 2 AM this morning because I'm going to start crying because I was anxious and very excited," said Debbie. She explained, Hopefully at the end of the day will be able to say we did a good job."