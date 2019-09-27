Inmates at Mountain View Correctional Institute able to enjoy live music

Inmates at Mountain View Correctional Institute took in some live music.

The Penobscot Theatre took Woody Guthrie's songs on the road to Charleston.

A scene from Woody Guthrie's American Song was performed for the inmates.

The Penobscot Theatre performers say they wanted to bring the show to folks who may not be able to see it otherwise.

"These folks here at the correctional facility they might not get an opportunity to come to the theatre but they gave us the opportunity to come and serve them and it means a lot to me. I hope the people that come in today take away a little sense of America and maybe a song that they didn't know they liked before."

This performance was part of a series of special performances.

