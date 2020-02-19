Inmates and veterans come together to refurbish Warren Community School

"We service. Life is for service."

The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Belfast along with inmates at the Maine Coastal Regional Re-entry Program are working hard to give the Warren Community School a facelift.

Jim Roberts says, "This community has been very, very generous to us, so we are trying to do something to pay it back and pay it forward."

Tim Carroll Knox County Sheriff says, "It's part of their work of the re-entry center, but I also feel they get a sense of pride and being able to give back to the community."

All week they are painting, cleaning, and refurbishing the school.

Carmine Pecorelli says, "You start saying, oh, Warren Community School, I painted their walls in the gymnasium, you swept the floor in the gymnasium, and you drank coffee."

Other community members and businesses are also lending a helping hand, including the Home Depot in Rockland which donated all the supplies.

Roberts says, "I think this is just a wonderful opportunity, and not only is it good for our veterans' programs, but on a personal level, it gives us a lot of self-worth."

Pecorelli says, "It's my way of saying thank you. It's the spirit of gratitude. The teachers that are here, they are giving their time."

Inmates with the re-entry program do many community service projects throughout the year.

Carroll says, "They are in the place they are in, and they are trying to do better, and we want to support them in their efforts in doing better."

The hope is for the students to see all the work that was done to their school by members of the community and think they can make a difference, too.

Roberts says, "We want to get the school looking really well, create a sense of pride, and we are hoping the kids will carry that on."