Inmate who stole thousands of dollars from midcoast residents dies in prison

A man who scammed more than a half-million dollars from people in Waldo and York counties has died in prison.

Department of Corrections officials say 66-year-old Robert Howarth died Saturday at the Maine State Prison.

They did not say what caused his Howarth's death, but said he was receiving end-of-life care and his passing was not related to coronavirus.

Howarth was sentenced in February 2018 to six years in prison for theft by deception and violations of the Maine Uniforms Securities Act.

Officials say he was scheduled for release in December of 2021.

Howarth moved from Massachusetts to the Belfast area in 2009.

He stole money by asking people to invest in his clothing business with the promise of a significant return.

Seventeen people in Waldo County fell victim to the scam.

He also targeted a couple in York County when he moved to Kennebunk.