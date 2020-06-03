Inmate sues Gov. Mills, asks to have his unemployment benefits reinstated

A work release inmate who lost his job because of the pandemic is suing to have his unemployment benefits reinstated.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday on behalf of Marc Sparks who is inmate at Bolduc Correctional Facility.

Sparks had been working 45 hours a week at nearby restaurant.

Mills put the kibosh on unemployment benefits for inmates after learning that 53 individuals had been paid $198,767, averaging $3,750 per inmate, since mid-March.

Mills called the benefit payments to inmates “appalling" and “bad public policy” despite a finding by the attorney general's office that the payments were legal, according to the lawsuit.

Chris MacLean, the attorney representing Sparks provided TV5 with this statement: "The 53 inmates I represent were working in the local community when the pandemic arrived. They lost their full-time jobs along with thousands of other hard-working Mainers. Our legislature acted quickly to pass a law that expanded access to unemployment benefits for those who lost their jobs, including the inmates who had been earning full-time wages in the community. The Maine Office of the Attorney General says the law is clear: The inmates who lost their jobs are entitled to unemployment benefits like anyone else. In one of the most extraordinary abuses of power I have ever seen, Janet Mills, the Governor of Maine, announced that she did not like the law and directed her commissioners to prevent the inmates from receiving the benefits they were entitled to receive. On her orders--and without any legal authority--the inmates' money was seized from their bank accounts. And even worse, money sent to the inmates to pay for the use of phones and to buy soap and basic necessities has been seized from the inmates on the Governor's orders. Not only is this wrong, it is beyond the pale wrong. The Governor cannot just decide what laws she wants to enforce and what laws she doesn't want to enforce. Her constitutional duty is to enforce all the laws, whether she likes them or not--and even when those laws protect poor and voiceless inmates who don't have lobbyists in Augusta. Unless Governor Mills reverses her order, which I call upon her to do--or provides some legal authority for it--the Federal Court will have to decide the issue."