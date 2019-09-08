Inmate slips out of detention center, quickly located

Officials say an inmate who hopped out of his second-floor window at the Cumberland County Community Corrections Center is back in custody.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department said 44-year-old Joseph Buzzell, of Windham, was seen leaving the corrections facility in a woman's car Saturday night.

He was located in Biddeford at about 1:30 Sunday morning and was returned to the jail.

Officials say Buzzell was due to be released in December after serving a sentence for a probation violation following a conviction for robbery and OUI.

An investigation determined he slipped out of his assigned room even though he was not authorized to leave the property.

Additional charges are expected.