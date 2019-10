Officials say an inmate has died at the Maine State Prison.

64-year-old David Sirois was serving a three year sentence for unlawful sexual contact.

Sirois fled to Canada in 1996 and in 2011, he returned to the United States, turned himself in, was convicted, and served nine months in jail.

He then violated his probation and again fled to Canada.

He began serving the three year sentence when he returned last year.