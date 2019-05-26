Injured hiker rescued on Tumbledown Mountain on Sunday

An injured hiker had to be air-lifted to safety on Tumbledown Mountain on Sunday.

Maine Forest Rangers shared an image of the rescued hiker to its Facebook page, saying that its Ranger Flight Crew assisted in the rescue.

The hiker, whose injuries were not considered life-threatening, was found with the help of game wardens and EMS crews around 2:00 p.m.

The Forest Rangers said the helicopter was called in from Augusta to the location where the hiker was injured, just north of the Weld township. The chopper landed on a rocky slope before the hiker was brought on board and brought to an ambulance for treatment.