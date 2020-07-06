Injured State Trooper transferred to Massachusetts facility for continued care

A state trooper hit by a car while trying to stop a chase in Central Maine last month has been transferred to a Massachusetts rehabilitation facility.

Trooper Mickael Nunez had been hospitalized in Portland since the crash

Thursday, his colleagues provided an escort for the ambulance as Nunez was taken to the Massachusetts facility.

Police say Nunez was outside his cruiser trying to lay down spikes to stop a car driven by 53-year-old Robert Belmain when Belmain struck him.

Belmain faces a list of charges and remains in jail.