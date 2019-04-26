Injunction on family planning rules prompts Maine group to stop court fight

A reproductive rights organization in Maine has withdrawn its motion in federal court to block new federal rules tying anti-abortion restrictions to family planning grants.

It comes one day after a federal judge in Washington issued a nationwide injunction against the Trump administration plan.

The proposed rules would ban family planning clinics that get federal money from making abortion referrals, which critics called a gag rule.

Maine Family Planning says the rules could cause all but one of its 18 clinics to stop performing abortions.

A federal court judge in Bangor heard arguments this week by Maine Family Planning to temporarily stop the rules.

He did not issue a decision before the nationwide injunction was announced.