Injunction on family planning rules prompts Maine group to stop court fight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A reproductive rights organization in Maine has withdrawn its motion in federal court to block new federal rules tying anti-abortion restrictions to family planning grants.
It comes one day after a federal judge in Washington issued a nationwide injunction against the Trump administration plan.
The proposed rules would ban family planning clinics that get federal money from making abortion referrals, which critics called a gag rule.
Maine Family Planning says the rules could cause all but one of its 18 clinics to stop performing abortions.
A federal court judge in Bangor heard arguments this week by Maine Family Planning to temporarily stop the rules.
He did not issue a decision before the nationwide injunction was announced.