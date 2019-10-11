Influenza season arrives in Maine

The flu season has arrived in Maine.

Public health officials say the first cases of seasonal influenza have been reported.

Doctors are urging anyone six months or older to get a flu shot.

They say that's the most effective way to keep from catching and spreading the flu.

In addition to the flu shot, doctors say there are some simple steps people can take to reduce the spread of the illness by following the "No Flu 4 You" guidelines.

"If you have a cough or cold, then you want to sneeze into the crook of your elbow or use a tissue rather than doing that into your hands where you can spread those diseases," explained Dr. James Jarvis, Senior Vice President of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. "Then also to have some social distancing, which means just like you and I are three feet apart, you should stay three feet apart from other individuals during the flu season, so if they cough and sneeze, and did not practice good etiquette, you won't catch the cold or flu from them."

Flu activity peaks between December and February, although doctors say the season can last as late as May.

For more information on influenza visit: maineflu.gov.