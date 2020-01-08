Influenza now in all Maine counties; considered widespread

Maine health officials say cases of influenza have been found in all 16 of the state's counties and it is now considered widespread.

In the current season that began in the fall and will last into spring, 90 people in the state have been hospitalized with the flu and 1,287 people have tested positive.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the number is likely an underrepresentation of the number of people who have been infected.

Officials say the best way to avoid the flu is to get vaccinated and take other precautions to stay healthy.