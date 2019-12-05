Inflatable display in Machias honor loved ones who have passed away

"When all of these guys are up out there and kind of bouncing around in the breeze, you can't help but smile."

Many folks put out holiday inflatables during Christmas time, but these on display in Machias hold a very special meaning.

"To me, it represents the spirit of the greater Machias community, how we care about each other, and we want to honor each other, and this is a great way of coming together and letting that happen."

Members of the Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce started "Danny's Villiage" three years ago.

Each inflatable has been donated in memory of a loved one who has passed away.

With nearly 20 in the village, they're always taking more donations.

"Every year, we get a new one which is both wonderful and sad because usually someone has passed away and someone wants to honor them during the holidays."

The village is in honor of Danny Manchester who died in a tragic accident.

"Penguins here are in memory of Danny, Santa, the polar bears. I personally feel wonderful about it because we loved Danny Manchester, and this is absolutely in tribute to him."

STAND UP-This is the first year Mr. Snowman here is up for display. He is in memory of a foster child that recently passed away.

"I donated the cheerleader. That was one of my granddaughter's friends that died in an accident. She was only 11, so that one is very special to me, and unfortunately, I lost a foster son just short of a year ago, and so I have a new one this year in honor of him."

Sharon hopes the display makes people smile thinking of their loved one.

"Some of these people are buried or a shelf in an urn somewhere, and you don't really have a place to go to remember them, but every time I drive by, I can see that snowman there and think of that person and smile. Makes you smile."