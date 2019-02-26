Infant dies after flying out of shopping cart hit by suspected drunken driver in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - A 1-year-old was killed and two women, including the child’s mother, were injured when a suspected drunken driver hit a shopping cart and parked vehicle outside a Dollar General, KSAT reports.

Police say a mother was loading groceries into her car in the parking lot of a San Antonio Dollar General, with her 1-year-old in the shopping cart’s baby seat, Monday afternoon.

The driver of a pickup truck, later identified as 25-year-old David Fuentes, allegedly made a wide turn into the parking lot at a high rate of speed and hit the cart head-on.

Due to the collision, the infant flew out of the cart, according to KENS. The baby’s mother was also injured.

Police say Fuentes then clipped a parked vehicle, injuring another woman, believed to be in her 60s, who was thrown several feet, KSAT reports.

All three victims were taken to the hospital, where the 1-year-old was pronounced dead. The mother's injuries and condition are unknown. Police say the other woman was last listed in critical condition and had to undergo emergency surgery.

Fuentes was allegedly found to be intoxicated at the scene. He faces an intoxication manslaughter charge and an intoxication assault charge, which police say could be upgraded depending on the injured women’s statuses.

The deadly crash was captured on the store’s surveillance camera, and Fuentes’ passenger was taken in for questioning, according to KSAT.

