Individual staying at Hope House tests positive for coronavirus according to officials

Officials say a person who stayed at Hope House shelter in Bangor has tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff confirmed the individual has been isolated from others in a separate facility.

Officials with Hope House say they are cooperating with the Maine CDC with respect to contact tracing and isolation measures.

They're working to determine whether that individual came in contact with other guests or staff and if additional testing may be required.

President and CEO of PCHC, Lori Dwyer released a statement saying:

“We have had one individual who stayed at Hope House test positive for COVID-19. Once confirmed, the individual has been isolated from other guests in a separate facility. We are cooperating with the Maine CDC with respect to contact tracing and isolation measures, including taking steps to determine if the individual had close personal contact with other guests or staff, and what additional testing might be required. We continue to practice good social distancing and proactive steps at both Hope House and the temporary shelter at Columbia Street Baptist Church. All guests are given surgical masks, and all staff wear proper PPE, temperatures are being taken twice per day, once upon entry and once several hours later, education is ongoing around infection control and proactive public health measures, including hand washing, social distancing, avoiding congregating in groups, reporting symptoms, and so on. We are also continuing talks to advance a space for COVID-positive individuals experiencing homelessness, as well as potential additional shelter for individuals requiring isolation of quarantine as a result of contact tracing or other reasons. The conversations are being held with the shelter community in Bangor, as well as City and State officials. We are working together to ensure we are following proper protocols as established by the CDC, and keeping as many people as safe and healthy as possible while they are using one of the shelters available to them. Our intent is for all individuals, regardless of housing status, to have the opportunity to follow the guidance from the CDC while in our community.“