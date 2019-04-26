Indigenous People's Day replaces Columbus Day in Maine

Governor Janet Mills will sign legislation to establish Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Maine.

It replaces Columbus Day which happens the second Monday in October.

The bill was sponsored by Representative Benjamin Collings of Portland, and passed with bipartisan support in the Legislature.

Governor Mills will be joined by Representative Collings, Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana, and the Chiefs from Maine’s Tribes at the signing ceremony.

Mexico, Alaska, Minnesota, Oregon, Hawaii and South Dakota have passed similar legislation.