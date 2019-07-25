Indian Township police investigating large fight that left several injured

Police say two people were seriously injured during a fight early Thursday morning in Indian Township.

They were called to the home of 40-year-old Alex Tomah on Route 1 around 3:30.

Police say they arrived to find Tomah and a 17-year-old girl had serious head injuries.

Tomah was flown to a hospital.

Police say they are trying to determine if he was struck by a car.

According to the police chief, the girl was rushed by ambulance to the hospital, and witnesses told police she may have been hit with a baseball bat.

The police chief tells us at least ten people were involved in the fight and many had been drinking.

Three other juveniles were also taken to the hospital with injuries.

Downeast EMS, Calais EMS, and Indian Township EMS all assisted police at the scene.

Police will continue to interview witnesses throughout the day.

