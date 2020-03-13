Indian Township School closing for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns

A Passamaquoddy Tribe school in Maine is closing at the end of the day Friday for two weeks.

Maine Indian Education Superintendent Linda McLeod says the entire tribal organization in Indian Township is closing.

She says this is a preventative measure to prevent the possible spreading of the coronavirus.

It comes after the Maine CDC announced a third presumptive case of COVID-19.

McLeod says they will be delivering breakfast and lunch to the students.

Students will be going home with school work and activities to do.

They will reopen on Monday, March 30th.

