Independent movie to film in Pittsfield starting next month, actors wanted

Want to be in a movie?

There are a couple chances coming up for one that's filming in Pittsfield next month..

The political comedy "High Authority" starts shooting around town in June.

Tuesday night one of the filmmakers spoke at the Town Council meeting about the plans moving forward...

"Our first day of filming should be June 8th right here in town at Hathorn Park," said Jason Perkins. "We are going to set up a political rally. It takes place in the 2016 election. We are going to follow throughout the summer this fake election that we've built."

That shoot on June 8th will go from noon to 5 and the filmmakers will be looking for a large crowd of extras to fill up the rally.

They ask those interested to show up that day to take part.

People will need to sign a waiver.

Anyone who wants a larger role in the movie can come to auditions which will be at the Queen City Cinema Club in Bangor this Saturday.