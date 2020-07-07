Independent commission reviewing pandemic response in Maine nursing homes

Maine's nursing homes are undergoing a review as part of a federal effort to analyze their response to the coronavirus outbreak.

A commission of 25 experts from across the country, including one from Maine's veterans' homes will conduct the study.

The Maine Health Care Association said it will produce actionable changes to make residents safer and prepare for future pandemics.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been like nothing we've ever experienced before. I know nursing home administrators who have been in the businesses for 40 years. No one has faced anything like this," Maine Health Care Association President Rick Erb said. "There's much to be learned. This is a group that will have the right tools to be able to do that."

Erb said the way the virus can spread from before a person shows symptoms has presented the greatest challenge for nursing homes.

The recommendations from the commission should be released by Sept. 1.