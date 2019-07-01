Independence day celebrations around the region

Augusta: The 4th of July Parade is at 4 p.m. (State Capitol to State Street to Water Street to Fort Western). Fireworks are at Mill Park on July 4 at 9 p.m.

Augusta: Gannett House First Amendment Museum to celebrate the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage on July 4th. Family fun day to include tours, popcorn, lemonade, and more.

Bangor: The annual Bangor Independence Day celebration starts on July 4th with a pancake breakfast at the Brewer Auditorium from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. This is followed by a parade starting at 11 a.m.The parade route follows Wilson Street to Maine Street and concludes in downtown Bangor. Bangor Band to perform in Pickering Square at 7pm. Festivities, including a free concert, continue on the Bangor Waterfront from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., culminating with fireworks over the Penobscot River on July 4.

Bar Harbor: The Bar Harbor 4th of July celebration starts with a Blueberry Pancake Breakfast at the Bar Harbor Athletic Field on Park Street from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on July 4. A parade will be held at 10 a.m. The parade route winds through downtown Bar Harbor from Main Street to Cottage Street to Eden Street to Mt. Desert Street to Ledgelawn Avenue. The parade is followed by a Seafood Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an afternoon concert series at 3:30 p.m. at Agamont Park. Fireworks will be on July 4 at the pier on Frenchman Bay around 9:15 p.m.

Belgrade: Fireworks on Thursday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. from Long Pond

Blue Hill: Join friends and neighbors at the Blue Hill Town Park for fireworks over the bay around 8:45 p.m. on July 4.

Brooklin: July 4th parade begins at 10am forming at the top of Center Harbor Road. Brooklin Town Band to play in front of library at 9am. Food available on Town Green after the parade, plus carnival games for kids. Annual peapod race at 2pm at Brooklin Boatyard.

Camden: Camden Rotary Club 4th of July Music By The Sea Concert at the Camden Public Library. Enjoy concerts all day starting at noon in the Amphitheatre and Harbor Park, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

Carrabassett Valley: Festivities will be held at the Town Park, and include family-friendly entertainment and fireworks around 9:15 p.m.

Castine: Family, friends and visitors join in a classic celebration that begins bright and early with a 1K & 5K Fun Run, followed by a costume parade at 10 a.m. that assembles in front of Witherle Memorial Library. After the parade, take part in multiple events on the town common (tug-o-war, sack races, pie eating contest). A day full of activities culminates with an evening concert and fireworks display over the bay around 9 p.m.

Clinton: Fireworks Thursday, July 4 at 9:20 p.m. across the street from the Clinton fairgrounds

Deer Isle/Stonington: Fireworks Thursday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. Stonington Harbor

Dexter: Wednesday, July 3 at 9 p.m. on the Dexter High School football field

Eastport: Annual Blueberry Pancake Breakfast at Eastport Municipal Airport from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Grand Independence Day Parade starts at 2 p.m. Fireworks begin at dusk at the waterfront.

Farmington: The 4th of July Parade will begin forming at 8 a.m. and starts at 10 a.m. The route will be up High Street, down Broadway, then left on Main Street., and left on South Street. Farmington: Wednesday, July 3 at 9 p.m. in Prescott Field off Front Street

Greenville: July 3rd American legion Breakfast 7 a.m.- 10 a.m., Cardboard Boat Regatta at Red Cross Beach at noon. July 4th Parade begins at 11 a.m. and kicks off at Industrial Park and ends downtown. Fireworks in Greenville take place at East Cove around 9 p.m.

Houlton: Wednesday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. from River Front Park

Jackman: A parade will start at 4 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks in the field behind town office d at dusk.

Jay: Fireworks are set up at the Spruce Mountain Ski Slope in Jay and are shot over the Androscoggin River on July 3.

Lincolnville: Fireworks on Thursday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. in area of Lincolnville Ferry Terminal

Lubec: Grand parade at 12:30pm, Fireworks on Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m. at Lubec Harbor

Machias: Parade at 6pm, Fireworks at dusk

Millinocket: Parade at 6pm, Fireworks on Thursday, July 4 at 9 p.m. in the area of the athletic fields

Monmouth: Annual beach party planned for July 6th to include cardboard boat race at 4pm at Monmouth Center Beach. Live music 6-9pm followed by fireworks over Cochnewagon Pond at 9:30pm.

Mt. Vernon: Fireworks on Friday, July 5 at 9 p.m. in field on Leighton property, 8 Belgrade Road

Rangeley: Rangeley Independence Day Celebration is on July 3 at 6 Park Road. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with the opening of the Chamber Silent Auction, followed by the Children’s Parade at 10 a.m. and the Duck Race on Haley Pond at 10:30 a.m., and fireworks get underway at dusk.

Searsport: Parade at 11am, after which the Searsport United Methodist Church will also be opening their food wagon and running children's games on the green around the church. After the parade / around noon time - Chicken BBQ hosted by the Lions Club on Elm St. Around 4:30 p.m. until after the fireworks, Water, Mosman, & Elm will be closed to outside traffic. Handicap parking will be available at Mosman for those that have the appropriate tag. Approximately 9 p.m., fireworks. Look for the Fire Department to purchase your glow necklaces and cotton candy! They will also be selling raffle tickets for firewood.

Southwest Harbor: The fireworks will be held on July 4 at 9 p.m. and shot from the Acadia Fuel barge which will be placed in the middle of Southwest Harbor providing unobstructed views from Manset to the Coast Guard base. Rain date is July 6.

Thomaston: Events in the town of Thomaston include pancake breakfast at Masonic Temple on Main Street, 7 a.m.; craft tent, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; pet show, 9:15 a.m.; Fourth of July parade from Main Street to Erin Street to Booker Street, 11 a.m.; opening ceremony and opening of booths, chicken barbecue, bouncy houses, noon; horseshoe tournament, 1 p.m.; fireworks. 9:15 p.m.

Winthrop: The 4th of July fireworks will occur just after dusk which is around 9 p.m. at Norcross Point.

