4th of July celebration starts with Rangeley's 73rd annual Children's Day Parade

Folks in Rangeley got a head start Wednesday on celebrating Independence Day.

They held "a uniquely Rangeley event," the 73rd annual Rangeley Children's Day Parade.

"There's lots of kids in floats, and they're riding bikes and scooters and they dress up," said Parade attendee Cate.

"I think it's a family thing," said Jackie Patnode, Chairperson of the Children's Day Parade. "If you notice, the parents are with the little kids. Some kids do their own, some parents do awesome productions. They love it, and being in a parade -- how awesome is that?"

Along with the children's parade is a duck race, a dog parade, and fun activities for the kids.

They say it's a day everyone looks forward to all year long.

"This is what Rangeley is," said Patnode. "It's made up of people who have been around Rangeley for a very long time, generation after generation, and they look forward to the traditional things that we do."

Kids got dressed up in a costumes from Baby Shark to law enforcement, but I have to say my personal favorite was the Game of Thrones crew, who took home 2nd place in the Group category.

"Ever since we watched Game of Thrones, we thought it was a good idea to make a dragon," said Morghan, who dressed up as fan favorite Arya Stark. "My favorite part is when Arya destroys the Night King."

And the crowds did not lack patriotism, including Parker and Lilly, whose ice cream cone costumes won the Best Overall Award.

"I love the 4th of July because of the Fireworks," said Parker.

"And I also like how everyone dresses up in the same colors," said Lilly.

"I love 4th of July, and it's one of my favorite holidays in the world," said Cate.