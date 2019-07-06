Millinocket Independence Day Festival and 5K

The Color Me 5K right outside downtown Millinocket kicked off this year’s Independence Day festival.

More than 100 participants gathered by the starting line in white T-shirts.

Each racer received some colored powder and were decorated instantly as the race began.

Saturday’s race though was the culmination of efforts from all over town.

“Today we have the 5K, it is to benefit other events in town. We have a lot of business in town who have donated time, money, (and) swag basically. Like Dunkin Donuts, Bangor Savings, the VA," said Shyanne Garland, a Coordinator for the festival.

Once finished, runners were able to enjoy the festival, which benefits area businesses.

“We want to represent our people and our town and the people that are here. So that’s the main key is to get our people out here with their businesses and to get tourists to come in and build our town up," said Denise Willis, another Coordinator for the event.

The festival offered food, jewelry and other goods from local businesses.

The Calvary Temple Church also provided a rock climbing wall and bouncy house.