Independence Advocates of Maine expand programming to Veazie

Community support and day program services for adults with intellectual disabilities are now available in Veazie.

Independence Advocates of Maine already has a program located in Orono, but now, they are expanding to Veazie.

Tuesday, they held an open house at their new location.

Their community ties program provides progressive and individualized support to people with intellectual disabilities and autism.

The support helps to increase life skills and independent living opportunities while having fun and engaging individuals.

Charlie Buzzell, an adult participant in the program says, "On Mondays, I come here at about 9:30ish. I go to Bucksport and volunteer up there."

Catherine Thibedeau, Executive Director says, "They do things out in the community, and this is a place where they can meet in the morning, come back for lunch, go meet at the end of the day, and have some collective time together. In addition, in the back, there is some community space, so there's pool tables and video games and art supplies and things like that. So, a lot happens here, and a lot happens out in the community."

They currently serve roughly 30 people, but with their new expansion, they are welcoming new applicants.

