Folks with Downeast Horizons set sail on Margaret Todd

The 151-foot Margaret Todd was packed today as Downeast Horizons set sail in Frenchman Bay.

"It's really cool because you don't use much of a motor you just use the wind and it's really cool."

Over one hundred children and young adults with developmental disabilities and their families were able to ride the waves.

"It's fun to get out. We get to see everybody instead of just our own group."

"Just to get out in the community more and interact with the community."

Downeast Horizons is a non-profit that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities.

They take many of these types of trips to help prepare people for life after the program.

"Today they get to be in a crowd of people where some of these folks have issues with being in crowds of people and they get to be in a crowd where it is made to be fun and to make them comfortable. So that in the future when they are in the crowds in the community that this won't be an issue with them."

One little boy was even able to overcome a big fear of boats.

"He was petrified of being on a boat. We didn't know that at first and come to find out it was because he had seen the movie Titanic and he was afraid of it. By the end of the journey today he wasn't afraid of boats anymore and that is kind of an example of why these kinds of things are important."

We are told it is also a great opportunity for members to get out do things they normally wouldn't be able to do.

"It's a chance to see the outside world and see things most people see but some of us haven't seen."

"We get to learn how to communicate out in real society and it gets us ready for when we get out on our own."

"Everybody gets the chance to go out in the community and give back."

To find out more about Downeast Horizons or how to get involved you can visit downeasthorizons.org.