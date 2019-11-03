Increasing number of inmates puts strain on Aroostook County jail budget

Large enough to fit both Rhode Island and Connecticut within its borders, Aroostook County covers hundreds of square miles. Sheriff Shawn Gillen says those miles are one of the biggest problems he and his staff have to deal with, when dealing with inmates.

“The County is unique, in a way, because of the distance that we have to travel. We have court, you know, in Caribou, Houlton, Presque Isle, and Fort Kent, Madawaska. Those are a lot of miles traveled to bring inmates to and from the jail. So that's a cost driver. The more inmates you have, the more inmates you have going to jail, the more mouths to feed, and the more people to clothe,” explained Gillen.

Gillen says they're not just running inmates around The County, they're running them downstate to prison and other facilities. He says when the jail is overcrowded, it stresses an already crumbling facility.

It's a bad spot to be in. Penobscot County has been dealing with it for years and we're dealing with it now,” said Gillen. “You know, we have a 117-bed facility and we're running anywhere from 120 to 130 inmates.

And the problem doesn't stop just because a person gets sentenced.

"We're bringing people back from the prison for, you know, hearings and this, that, and the other thing, so, you know, it's - we're constantly on the road and, you know, we have one van that has 310,000 miles on it,” said Gillen. “You know, there just - the miles are racking up.”

Gillen says his agency's problems aren't unique and that other agencies throughout the state struggle with similar issues. What makes his department unique is the amount of travel required for each inmate.

