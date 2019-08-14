Increased police patrols in Castle Hill as double homicide investigation continues

There's an increased police presence in and around Castle Hill as State Police continue to investigate a double homicide.

No arrest has been made yet in connection with the case.

Police have increased patrols in the area and continue to warn residents to be aware of their surroundings and report anything suspicious.

Police found 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis shot to death in a pickup truck early Tuesday.

Autopsies took place Wednesday but no other details have been released.