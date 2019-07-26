Increased traffic in Bangor this weekend

It's going to be a busy weekend in Bangor.

From the Bangor State Fair to the Impact Festival coming to town, it means lots of fun and lots of traffic too.

Bangor Police urge you to be very aware of your surroundings whether you're walking or driving through the area.

Sgt. Wade Betters, Bangor Police Department, said, "There will be traffic stopping quickly sometimes. Lots of people trying to cross the roads, not always in crosswalks. Be mindful when you drive through this area. Put the phone down. We don't want any distracted drivers out there. There will be a lot of people on the sidewalks trying to cross the road between the Bangor fairgrounds and this concert venue."

Bangor Police will have additional officers patrolling the Main Street Area.