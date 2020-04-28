Increase in calls to Maine Poison Control Hotline due to more widespread use of cleaning products

Poison control centers are reporting a surge in calls as more Americans are using more cleaning products during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Northern New England Poison Center, which covers Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, reports a 16 percent increase in calls compared to this time last year.

Officials say the biggest problem is people mixing household cleaning products, like bleach, with ammonia, creating toxic fumes.

Experts say people need to take precautions before using these chemicals.

"Read the label and follow the directions on the label," said Dr. Karen Simone of the Northern New England Poison Center. "You want to wear glasses or gloves or ventilate as it would recommend.

Dr. Simone also said to keep the chemicals out of reach of children.

The poison control center is staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1(800)- 222-1222.

You can also chat with them online at

https://www.nnepc.org/ or TEXT 'POISON' TO 85511.