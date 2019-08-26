Incoming Old Town kindergarten students meet their teachers

Incoming kindergarten students have been getting mail all summer from their Old Town Elementary School Teachers.

For these first time students, it can be a little nerve-wracking thinking about their first day.

That's why these school teachers were on hand for a meet and greet to help kids feel more comfortable.

Parents were able to ask questions and fill out paperwork, too.

Everyone was also treated to ice cream, sprinkles, and chocolate syrup.

"We like to start with our kindergartners make sure they feel comfortable make sure sometimes these are first-time parents sending their first child after school and we want to make sure that they are super comfortable with the school."

Students who ride the bus got to meet their bus driver and tour it, too.

There were also after school programs for kids to look into.

School's in session next Tuesday.