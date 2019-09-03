Incident in Dover-Foxcroft leads police to detain and question two men

Two men were detained and questioned after an incident in Dover-Foxcroft Tuesday afternoon.

Police say just before noon they got a call from a man saying he was being threatened with an assault riffle at the Tractor Supply on West Main Street.

They responded and detained two men who were leaving the area in a Mercedes.

Police say they found two assault riffles in the car.

The men were questioned and released.

The police chief tells us he thinks this may stem from a road rage incident, and it's still under investigation.