Inauguration held for University of Maine's 21st president

It was a big day at the University of Maine.

Hundreds gathered at the Collins Center for the Arts for the inauguration of Doctor Joan Ferrini-Mundy, the schools's 21st president.

Prior to joining the UMaine community, Mundy was the Chief Operating Officer of the National Science Foundation.

Friday's ceremony had a few keynote speakers, including Governor Mills.

Ferrini-Mundy addressed the commitment of university staff.

"You all seek the best way forward everyday in the interactions with students in a lab, or staff working in the Union, or faculty discussing their best ideas about teaching. In all of these, we are looking to define tomorrow together by finding the best way forward for the university system and for the state of Maine. I am very pleased to be here to connect, commit, and converge with you." said Ferrini-Mund.

Ferrini-Mundy says her initial goal as president of both UMaine and UMaine Machias is to highlight how the schools are key resources for our state.