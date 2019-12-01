In some Maine communities, marijuana market already locked

Maine will start accepting marijuana business licenses this month, but the market is already closed in some communities.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy will publish applications for state provisional licenses to grow, sell and manufacture cannabis products, kicking off a lengthy review of those vying to get in on what is expected to be a $158 million market.

Local approval is required before a conditional state license can be converted into an active one, and the Portland Press Herald reports that South Portland already has granted land-use approvals to several multi-state operators. And in Poland, the town held a lottery in July to distribute its 10 cultivation and 10 retail licenses. Only three growers and five retailers applied, and the next lottery won’t be held until next year.