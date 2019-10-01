In one year, Mainers will need a Real ID to board flights

Maine residents have one year before they will need to make sure their driver's license complies with the federal Real ID Act of 2005 in order to use it to board flights. Otherwise, they will need to use another acceptable form of ID, such as a valid passport or U.S. military ID, to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility, including military bases.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles began offering Real ID-compliant licenses this summer.

To obtain a driver's license that is Real ID compliant, Mainers must provide a document that establishes identity, date of birth and proof of U.S. citizenship, lawful permanent residence, or lawful status in the U.S; one document that establishes proof of Social Security number or evidence of Social Security number ineligibility; and two documents that establish proof of Maine residence.

Maine residents can choose to upgrade to a Real ID-compliant licence, or stick with an older standard license. However, the older standard licenses will say "not valid for Real ID purposes" on them. These are still valid for things like purchasing alcohol or registering to vote, but starting Oct. 1, 2020, they will not be accepted for domestic flights or entering secure federal facilities.