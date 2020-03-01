Improv production at UMaine focuses on how to handle the end of life

An upcoming performance at UMaine will center around a subject that's hard for many to consider - the end of life.

The Palliative Players of Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County will present the improv theater production “End Stage” from 9 a.m.– noon, March 10 at Buchanan Alumni House.

Through unscripted role playing, the performers act out possible end of life scenarios and conversations in families challenged by serious illness. The performances explore decisions and wishes that arise in a health care crisis, and offer suggestions for more effective conversations about end of life.

The free public event is part of the University of Maine’s AgingME (GWEP) Lunch and Learn series. To register or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Leah Maxwell, UMaine School of Social Work, leah.maxwell@maine.edu; 207.943.3742.

The Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program or GWEP is sponsored by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The five-year initiative seeks to improve health outcomes for older adults.

The University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine (UNE COM), working in close collaboration with the University of Maine and multiple statewide partners, was one of 48 organizations nationally to receive this funding.

Maine’s GWEP aims to create a more age-friendly health system by better preparing an age-capable workforce, transforming primary care practices and engaging and empowering older adults.>